It’s a big night for families with kids attending Lee County Schools! Dr. Denise Carlin was just sworn in as superintendent.

In recent years it’s been hard to keep someone in the job.

When Dr. Greg Adkins announced his retirement in June of 2021 Dr. Ken Savage stepped up to the plate as interim superintendent.

In May of 2022, Dr. Christopher Bernier accepted the role and within two years he was gone. Savage served as the interim again until Tuesday night.

For the first time in 50 years, Lee County voted in a new superintendent of Lee County Schools.

“When you have the opportunity to lead over 100,000 students and over 13,000 employees, it’s an exciting day here in the school district of Lee County. You know, it’s like returning home,” said Carlin.

After a year of ups and downs in the position, Tuesday marked a new chapter

“Wow, a standing ovation!” said Carlin.

While Carlin is soaking in all the kudos now, the real work starts Wednesday.

She laid out her goals for her term:

“We are going to ensure safe and secure schools…My next priority is increasing student achievement and that is a huge goal for me,” said Carlin.

“We need to focus on keeping the teachers that we have the best teachers and the brightest teachers by treating them well and making sure that their pay is commensurate with our local districts,” said Carlin. “On day one, that’s going to be a conversation, starting tomorrow is ‘What are we doing to fill those teacher vacancies immediately?’ Not a year from now. I’m talking months from now. Then my last but very importantly is to empower the voices of our parents. We need them in the education of their children.”

Alongside Carlin, three other board members; Melisa Giovannelli, William Ribble Junior, and Vanessa Chaviano were sworn in at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The first of many school board meetings as a new team.