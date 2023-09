severe storm outlook for parts of SWFL. Credit: The Weather Authority

A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of Southwest Florida counties for Tuesday afternoon into the early evening.

Heads up Southwest Florida: Today’s storms could become capable of producing damaging winds and hail. ⛈️⚠️



A (1/5) Severe Weather Outlook now includes DeSoto, Highlands, Sarasota, Charlotte, Glades, Hendry, and Lee counties. #flwx pic.twitter.com/6IVKmlSX3k — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) September 12, 2023

WINK meteorologist Nash Rhodes reports that the potential storms can produce damaging winds and hail in DeSoto, Highlands, Sarasota, Charlotte, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties.