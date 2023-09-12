Taekwondo coach in SWFL takes Team USA to championships in Bosnia

It was the trip of a lifetime for a Southwest Florida taekwondo coach. Nikki Oliver was one of four coaches for the “Team USA Cadet” taekwondo team at the championships in Bosnia.

The team consists of kids between 12 and 14 years old. It’s the first time Oliver has coached Team USA, but she’s no stranger to the competition.

“I started when I was 3. My dad ended up putting me in taekwondo because I kicked my dance teacher, and I felt really bad about it,” said Oliver.

That changed her life forever.

“I met my husband through this sport. I got my stepkids because of it through this sport,” said Oliver.

Oliver also traveled the world with the Puerto Rican national team, medaled at the Pan American Games, and when she was done competing, she knew what she was doing next.

“When I used to fight that’s what I would feel. That pure adrenaline feeling, and I haven’t been able to mimic that as much since I stopped competing,” said Oliver, “and then I sat in the chair and there it is again. There’s that feeling!”

Nikki Oliver US National Team Coach banner. CREDIT: WINK News

That feeling was amplified for Oliver when she traveled to Bosnia as one of four coaches for the Team USA Cadet team at the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships.

“There’s a different feeling about wearing USA on your back, you know. The other countries take note. That’s something I realized real quick. The other countries definitely note where Team USA is. You’ll have people scouting you ringside, which I take it as a compliment that they know the USA is known for talent,” said Oliver.

Team USA came home with four bronze medals, and Oliver coached two of those athletes. And, on the last day of the competition, she told WINK News, taking one picture is what stands out.

“That was the moment that like the trip was done. I deemed it successful in my eyes, and I’m hoping the kids deemed it successful in their eyes as well,” said Oliver.

Oliver wants to coach for her country at the Olympics.