Lauren Lockard is living the dream. She’s back at her alma matter, Bishop Verot High School, as the head coach of the girl’s lacrosse team. A way for her to stay in the game once her playing days at Saint Anslem College in Connecticut ended.

“I knew that lacrosse was a part of me and I couldn’t leave it,” Lauren said.

As a player, Lockard won three district titles for Verot. Now, she’s back on the field at Viking Stadium coaching not just for her former team, but also has her sister, Lily, on the roster.

“She was here when she was 5 years old watching me in the stands and just being able to have her by my side,” Lauren said. “And now the roles have kind of reversed and being able to push her to be the best player she can be.”

“You can definitely tell that we’re sisters sometimes but I know she’s only doing it for the betterment of me,” Lily said.

Lauren has always been Lily’s coach. The two may be nine years apart, but they share a lot of similarities.

“I kind of see me through her,” Lauren explained. “We played pretty similar positions. She plays attack. I played midfield.”

Lauren went on to add, “I have very similar style of play so it’s like am I watching Lily or am I watching myself.”

“I always get called Lauren,” Lily said. “She gets called Lily so you know I just respond to whatever I get called that day.”

For Lily, Lauren is more than a coach and also more than a sister.

“She’s kind of always been my second mom,” Lily explained. “Like people say that and it’s like cliché but she really has. She does everything for me and I really appreciate everything she does.”\

Lily is a junior at Bishop Verot, finishing her first season. In her high school career, Lily has registered 56 goals and a total of 174 points.