13-year-old from Cape Coral ranks one of the top 20 dancers in the world

Thirteen-year-old Skylar Socey from Cape Coral soared to the World Acrobatic Championships.

“It’s a sense of, ‘Wow people like what I’m doing.’ And people enjoy my work. And it’s all so they can enjoy,” said Socey.

Socey has always been an energetic kid. That’s what got her into dancing when she was only two.

Skylar Socey performing (CREDIT: Studio 8 Dance)

“When you get a kid like her that comes in, she has no fear. She’s like, ‘I’ll do it!’ And they go for it. It’s amazing and you can tell it’s going to be easier to train them in acrobatics,” said Bridey Clevenger, Socey’s dance coach.

Socey was to compete at the World Acrobatic Championships in Mexico. The normally fearless Socey feared she would miss the opportunity when her connecting flight in Detroit got delayed for five hours.

“We’re like in the airport doing my hair and makeup. I had to put my costume on the airplane,” Socey said.

Socey made it, but she had to compete in the 15 and 16 age groups with only 30 minutes to prepare.

Despite it all, Skylar finished 17th in the teen acrobatic dance division.

“You’re top 20 in the world! It’s such an honor to be able to have the opportunity, let alone place top 20 in the world,” said Socey.

When WINK News met with Socey, she found out there may be an encore.

“The US-sanctioned IDO organization and Mark who was in charge did invite her to apply again with this year’s new solo to see if that’s something she wants to do again,” Clevenger said.

An opportunity to represent Cape Coral on the world stage. Again.