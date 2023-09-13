‘Back the Blue’ award for Lieutenant who saved a life

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody presented the ‘Back the Blue’ award at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday.

“We don’t do it for the recognition. I don’t take compliments very well, I just like doing my job,” said DeSoto Lieutenant Deputy Michael Bellflower.

Bellflower is a man of few words, and he didn’t want to say much when Moody presented him with the blue award.

“God has a funny way of doing things I normally don’t drive to work that way,” said Bellfower.

“I happened to notice my friend in the semi-truck but he never got going, kinda just poking along.”

The driver suffered a seizure behind the wheel the morning of June 14.

“So I drove up past him, got out of my car and ran back into traffic to get on the side of the truck,” Bellflower said.

He tried to break the window out of the semi with his window punch tool, but that didn’t work. So he beat it out with his fist.

He got the truck to stop and emergency medical services got to the driver who lived.

Bellflower’s wife Christie and son Rance stood proudly along side him as he accepted the award.