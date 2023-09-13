More than 100 arrests in a multi-bureau operation

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. Photo via WINK News

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk announced the arrests of more than 100 people in a multi-bureau operation over the summer.

“We seized over five pounds of fentanyl, five pounds of cocaine and 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine,” said Rambosk.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office also seized 10,000 fentanyl pills that weighed over two pounds. Nationwide, more than 109,000 people died of opioid overdoses in 2022.

“We have drug dealers and organizations that criminal organizations that manufacture it, they distributed, they sell it, we need to stop it there. And the people that are selling to one another or on the streets, when we can take them off, we break that chain,” Rambosk said.

Rambosk said the operation targeted drugs in an effort to reduce overdoses in Collier County.

“Fentanyl, as we all know, has been an increasing problem nationwide, it is approaching a crisis point throughout the nation,” Rambosk said, “if we locally and nationally do not invest in trying to stop it, we are going to have a significant problem in three to five years.”

This is forcing the sheriff’s office to find ways to help protect first responders and provide Narcan to help save lives. The crackdown is also coming with a warning.

“If you’re involved in that, and a first responder becomes affected significantly hurt or dies, we want to add in additional charge not to only the possession or the trafficking, but to just having it and creating that circumstance for first responders that puts them at odds with facing serious health issues or death,” said Rambosk.