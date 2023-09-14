‘Operation Summer Sizzle’ leads to 115 arrests in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office ‘Operation Summer Sizzle’ resulted in 115 arrests, several kilos of drugs off the streets and a message from the sheriff.

According to Lee County deputies, 1.5 kilos of cocaine and 1 kilo of fentanyl and meth were seized.

Sheriff Marceno at press conference (CREDIT: WINK News)

“Our community is not immune to the drugs and the violence that we see in society today. I don’t hide it. And I don’t hide from it,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “We turned up the heat.”

The massive, wide-scale operation set out to get drugs, and guns off the streets of Lee County. Marceno said most of the 115 arrests happened on the same day as the news conference Thursday.

The DEA, FBI and Lee County partnered in the investigation.

“We’re all part of this team attacking this chaos,” said Marceno.

But not every one of these arrests happened Thursday. Twenty-three-year-old Jonathan Kelly was arrested months ago when LCSO grabbed him on robbery and battery charges.

WINK News asked Marceno how his arrest was involved in Operation Summer Sizzle. LSCO said that even though the arrest happened weeks ago, it sparked a narcotics investigation eventually included in summer sizzle.

“As long as these drug dealers and dreads of society are in business, these operations will continue, and I promise you that,” Marceno said.