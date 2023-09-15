SWFL High School Football: Week 4

In the WINK News Game of the Week, Bishop Verot returns home to face First Baptist Academy. Both teams come in undefeated with championship aspirations. Live coverage from Bishop Verot begins at 5:45.

Golden Gate at Naples

A second half surge propels Golden Gate to the 30-19 win over Naples.

Bonita Springs at Barron Collier

Barron Collier shuts out Bonita Springs 49-0 to remain undefeated.

Thursday Scores:

Immokalee 52 Lake Placid 8

Hardee 35 Palmetto Ridge 22

Friday Games:

Fort Myers at Dunbar

Cypress Lake at Cape Coral

Lemon Bay at North Fort Myers

East Lee County at South Fort Myers

Lely at Southeast

Tampa Catholic at Lehigh

Oasis at Community School of Naples

LaBelle at Gateway Charter

IMG White at ECS

Ida Baker at Port Charlotte

Island Coast at Estero

Canterbury at Seven Rivers Christian

Mariner at Riverdale

Clewiston at Calvary Christian

Aubrey Rogers at Bradenton St. Stephen’s

Marco Island Academy at Glades Day

Foundation Christian Academy at Donahue Catholic