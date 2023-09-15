SWFL High School Football: Week 4

In the WINK News Game of the Week, Bishop Verot returns home to face First Baptist Academy. Both teams come in undefeated with championship aspirations. Live coverage from Bishop Verot begins at 5:45.
Golden Gate at Naples
A second half surge propels Golden Gate to the 30-19 win over Naples.
Bonita Springs at Barron Collier
Barron Collier shuts out Bonita Springs 49-0 to remain undefeated.
Thursday Scores:
Immokalee 52 Lake Placid 8
Hardee 35 Palmetto Ridge 22
Friday Games:
Fort Myers at Dunbar
Cypress Lake at Cape Coral
Lemon Bay at North Fort Myers
East Lee County at South Fort Myers
Lely at Southeast
Tampa Catholic at Lehigh
Oasis at Community School of Naples
LaBelle at Gateway Charter
IMG White at ECS
Ida Baker at Port Charlotte
Island Coast at Estero
Canterbury at Seven Rivers Christian
Mariner at Riverdale
Clewiston at Calvary Christian
Aubrey Rogers at Bradenton St. Stephen’s
Marco Island Academy at Glades Day
Foundation Christian Academy at Donahue Catholic