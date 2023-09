FILE – A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

A bear has been spotted by Walt Disney World park guests near one of the attractions, prompting multiple ride closures until the bear is properly relocated.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that a black bear was seen on a tree near the Big Thunder Mountain attraction inside the Magic Kingdom.

All nearby attractions in the Frontier land section of the park will be temporarily closed until FWC safely captures the bear for relocation.