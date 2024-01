Police presence on I-75S near MM-137. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A car fire on I-75 southbound near mile marker 137 has occurred, closing the right lane of traffic.

The fire was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at around 6:30 a.m., on Monday near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Motorists should take the Palm Beach Boulevard exit to avoid traffic delays.

As of 7:10 a.m., the fire has been extinguished; however, the right lanes are still closed while police and FHP clear the debris.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the car fire is currently under investigation.

