Cape Coral Bridge (CREDIT: WINK News)

Lee County commissioners held a vote Tuesday on the design plan to replace the Cape Coral Bridge and incorporate a pedestrian walkway.

County Commissioners discussed three alternative designs for the replacement of the bridge, and chose Alternative 1, a design that includes U-turns under both ends of the bridge.

The toll plaza will also be removed from the bridge.

The bridge replacement project is expected to cost an estimated $300 million, with construction set to begin in 2026.