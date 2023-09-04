Alternate designs planned for Cape Coral Bridge

Earlier this year, Lee County approved a plan to replace the 59-year-old Cape Coral Bridge.

The price tag is in the hundreds of millions, so they want to make sure they get it right.

County commissioners have heard the public’s concerns, and on Tuesday they will look at some alternative designs for the bridge that was built in 1964.

The county is discussing the possibility of adding a new pedestrian bridge. They’re also debating U-turn options for the Fort Myers side.

The Cape Coral Bridge looks a bit different than it did when it first opened. It has expanded from two lanes to four.

“I would recommend something different than what we got going right here,” said Tony, Cape Coral resident who frequents the bridge.

On Tuesday, commissioners will discuss these three options at the workshop.

Option one: adding two new eastbound and westbound bridges over the river with a U-turn.

Option two: only adding a new Cape Coral Bridge west of Caloosa Yacht Drive, also with a U-turn.

Option three: simply restoring the existing bridges with no new structures.

“There’s a U-turn already down there, but yeah, will help probably, you know, with the traffic flow. Yeah, definitely another U-turn too if possible. Two U-turns,” Tony said.

The other thing the county is looking at is a pedestrian bridge.

Some residents said they agree that a pedestrian bridge is a good idea and an alternate to driving on the traffic-heavy bridge.

“It will probably definitely help because other than that you have to go down and around just to be on, you know, just to get under the bridge,” Tony said.

As for designs, people said they didn’t really feel strongly towards one or the other. They just want it to be safe and practical.

Tuesday’s county workshop is at 1:30 p.m.