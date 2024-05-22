Fort Myers Film Festival begins tonight

WINK News
Fort Myers City councilman Liston Bochette claimed that the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge will make the “5 points” intersection in Fort Myers more dangerous.
Amanda Bent, a first-year, work-study student at Florida Southwestern State College, isn’t like most college freshmen.
A recent analysis study from GOBankingRates determined the range of income needed to earn a spot in the middle class in all 50 states.
Insurers are figuring out if your home is worth their risk without even stepping foot on your property. Consumer advocates worry this is going to make the state’s insurance crisis even worse for homeowners. Industry experts believe using drones are a better way to asses homes.
Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.
When a lawyer tells you to keep quiet, it’s probably in your best interest. But, Connor Crumrine did not follow that advice in court Wednesday in Charlotte County.
The bright blue paint got in the water when Lee Department Of Transportation crews were painting the underside of a bridge that crosses over the river.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for May 22, 2024. This is a weekly WINK News segment.
Councilman Liston Bochette said burying the power lines won’t just help with the look of the area but much more.
The city council wants to upgrade the park, but Cape Coral neighbors have been resisting it every step of the way.
Nine men have been arrested for trying to lure children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Highway Patrol unit is being switched back to the traffic unit title to clear up any unanticipated confusion for residents.
Bunions, a painful foot condition, can make each step feel like walking on a path of sharp pebbles.
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
The Fort Myers Film Festival opens its 14th annual edition in Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night.
The annual festival will roll through Tuesday and features an array of original independent films.
The excitement kicks off with a red carpet event on Wednesday for the opening film “Hellbent on Boogie,” starting the festival at 7 p.m.
The film festival will be held in multiple venues throughout Fort Myers, including the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, IMAG, Alliance for the Arts, the Broadway Palm Theater, BIG ARTS, Babcock Ranch, The Luminary Hotel and the Banyan Hotel.
The Fort Myers Film Festival is held annually and will also benefit several nonprofits this year.
The Film Festival will showcase various films, shorts and panels throughout the week. See the full schedule of screenings below:
Ticket prices on opening night can range from $25 for an individual ticket to $100 for a VIP pass.
Throughout the week, some $20-day passes will be offered for non-sold-out film blocks.
Individual tickets are available for purchase here.
Click here to submit a film for the 2025 Fort Myers Film Festival.