Fort Myers Film Festival begins tonight

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:
Fort Myers Film Festival

The Fort Myers Film Festival opens its 14th annual edition in Downtown Fort Myers on Wednesday night.

The annual festival will roll through Tuesday and features an array of original independent films.

The excitement kicks off with a red carpet event on Wednesday for the opening film “Hellbent on Boogie,” starting the festival at 7 p.m.

The film festival will be held in multiple venues throughout Fort Myers, including the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center, IMAG, Alliance for the Arts, the Broadway Palm Theater, BIG ARTS, Babcock Ranch, The Luminary Hotel and the Banyan Hotel.

The Fort Myers Film Festival is held annually and will also benefit several nonprofits this year.

The Film Festival will showcase various films, shorts and panels throughout the week. See the full schedule of screenings below:

  • Thursday, May 23, 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Friday, May 24, 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 26, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 26, 5:30 p.m. FMFF Panel and awards ceremony

Ticket prices on opening night can range from $25 for an individual ticket to $100 for a VIP pass.

Throughout the week, some $20-day passes will be offered for non-sold-out film blocks.

Individual tickets are available for purchase here.

Click here to submit a film for the 2025 Fort Myers Film Festival.

