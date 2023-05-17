Cameras flash for Fort Myers film festival

Lights! Camera! Action! The red carpet rolls out and the stars arrive at the 13th annual Fort Myers film festival. The festival will be featured all weekend, showcasing multiple short films from all over the world.
“There will be films you won’t be able to get tickets for, and there will be others where you can just come and get tickets right at the door,” explains Eric Raddatz, founder and director of the Fort Myers film festival. “There will be fine foods, and fine champagne, and fine people, including fine film makers like John Biffar who I love.”
Fort Myers welcomes guests to take their seats and enjoy the show.
“The glue of the whole show is a guy by the name of Steve Canton, who happens to run the Florida boxing hall of fame, which happens to be right here in Fort Myers.” says John Biffar, producer of the documentary “Worth the Fight.”
Nicholas Makart, film maker, is sharing his film Warrior at the film festival. “I started making films about this topic in 2020. Because of 2019, I watched my uncle nearly died to the disease.”
Makart hopes to save people’s lives with his film. “When we hear that the raising awareness makes a difference. It’s like nothing else.”
Making a difference can come in many forms, including appearances. Cosplayers were invited to the film festival.
“We heard that there was going to be a movie feature at the film festival based on cosplay and involving a cosplayer and a cosplay group. So, they reached out to local cosplayers and said, Hey, we want to throw like a block party and really get involved,” says Nicole Wilcox, cosplayer.
There’s something for everyone this 13th annual film festival.