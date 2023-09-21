FHP investigating fatal crash near woods off I-75 in Charlotte County

A vehicle crash on I-75 SB near MM-151 in Charlotte County. Credit: WINK

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle crash in the woods off Interstate 75 southbound, near mile marker 151, in Charlotte County.

FHP dispatchers initially responded to a minor vehicle crash at around 6:50 a.m., Thursday. It was only upon further discovery that another vehicle crash was found nearby in the woods, FHP reports. A vehicle crash on I-75 SB near MM-151 in Charlotte County. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

As of 8:12 a.m., FHP reports that two vehicles were involved, and one fatality was confirmed.

The left lane traffic is being diverted to the center and right lanes as FHP investigates the crash. Heavy traffic has built up due to the investigation of the crash.

A vehicle crash on I-75 SB near MM-151 in Charlotte County.

The details of the crash are currently under investigation.

