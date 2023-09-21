The 9th annual Island Hopper Songwriter Festival begins Friday

Captiva Island’s ninth annual Island Hopper Songwriter Festival is set to begin Friday.

The Southwest Florida tropical setting is a welcoming environment for visitors and songwriters.

Here are the four locations and dates for the festival include:

Captiva Island, Sept. 22-24

Cape Coral, Sept. 25-26

Downtown Fort Myers, Sept. 27-28

Fort Myers Beach, Sept. 29-Oct. 1

More than 70 major songwriters are scheduled for 122 performances set in intimate settings, allowing fans to meet the performers up close and personal.

For the Captiva Island performance, the Sanibel Causeway will waive toll fees for motorists from Sept. 23-24.

For a complete guide to the artists, schedule, tickets, merchandise and deals, download the Island Hopper app.