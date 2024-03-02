25th annual SWFL Reading Festival begins

Former U.S. President Harry S. Truman once said, “Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.”

And with that, the 25th annual Southwest Florida Reading Festival kicked off Saturday morning.

Some of the best-selling authors from several genres will be in downtown Fort Myers, sharing the ‘inside scoop’ about their latest books.

There’s something lined up for all ages to experience the Southwest Florida reading festival to its fullest.

From meet and greets with some of your favorite authors to arts and crafts for the little ones, it’s a family-friendly annual event loved by so many.

This event is free to the public, and our very own WINK News anchor Lois Thome read stories to kids, all in celebration of the power of reading for 25 years here at the Fort Myers Regional Library.