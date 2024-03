The 6th annual Cape Coral Pride Festival has kicked off.

It’s a packed event, with people and booths lining the streets for the next two days.

There is a lot of fun around here, but more importantly, it’s all about acceptance.

Dozens of booths gave out goodies, resources and information on all things pride, but one booth in particular gave out hugs.

Free Mom Hugs is a national non-profit organization that spreads positivity and acceptance for those a part of the LGBTQ+ community as well as their loved ones.

Becky Malyson is a state representative for the organization. She was at Cape Coral Pride Fest for the first time this weekend.

She goes to pride festivals across the state and said people’s reactions to their booth are something that sticks with her.

“I will say I feel like we resinate with the younger crowd, from like 18-25. People who perhaps have come out to their parents and not been accepting, and then they come to see us at a pride festival, and they look at us like, ‘Do you really give hugs?’ And we’re like, ‘Absolutely.’ High fives, fist bumps, hugs, whatever you need. It can get pretty emotional, to be honest with you, but it is really, really important. We just need to accept everybody for who they are,” she said.

And that’s what this weekend is all about.

While the parade is over, there’s live music, food, and performances until 10 p.m. Saturday.