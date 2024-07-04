WINK News

Sanibel kicks off July 4th celebration with annual parade

Reporter: Jolena Esperto Writer: Nicholas Karsen
July 4th festivities are set to begin as the City of Sanibel prepares for its 31st annual Independence Day parade.

Barriers have been situated throughout Sanibel and Captiva Island for the 9:30 a.m. parade.

Periwinkle Way will be closed at 9:00 a.m. from Donax Street to Tarpon Bay Road until noon on Thursday.

Road detours will be routed on Periwinkle Way at Donax Street to East Gulf Drive, Middle Gulf Drive, West Gulf Drive, and Rabbit Road.

Expect some delays when visiting the island, as the popular hotspot will surely bring in a crowd to celebrate Independence Day.

