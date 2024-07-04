Fourth of July events across Southwest Florida

WINK News

The Fourth of July marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, and it’s celebrated nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.

Across Southwest Florida, the Fourth of July unfolds as families and friends gather to commemorate the nation’s independence.

Here are some events celebrating the Fourth of July in Southwest Florida:

Lee County:

Downtown Fort Myers 4th of July Celebration

  • Hosted by The River District Alliance (RDA) in collaboration with Caloosa Sound Amphitheater and The City of Fort Myers.
  • 2101 Edwards Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33901
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

4th of July Rooftop Bash

  • Hosted by Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center
  • 2301 First St. Fort Myers, FL 33901
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sanibel Fireworks Cruise

  • Hosted by Adventures In Paradise
  • Departs from “G” dock at Port Sanibel Marina
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Mighty Mussels’ Independence Day Celebration

  • Hosted by the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
  • 14400 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33912
  • Thursday, July 4, 5, 6
  • 7:05 p.m., 7:05 p.m., and 6:05 p.m.

July 4 Independence Day Dinner Cruise

  • Hosted by J.C. Cruises/Capt. JP
  • 1300 Hendry St., Fort Myers, FL 33901-2819
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Star Spangled Bonita

  • Hosted by The City of Bonita Springs
  • 10450 Reynolds St, Bonita Springs
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 9:00 a.m to Dusk

Fort Myers Beach Parade

  • Hosted by the Town of Fort Myers Beach
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.
  • Be aware that there will be no late-night trolley service after the fireworks as there has been in years past.

Red, White and Boom

  • Hosted by The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department
  • Thursday, July 4
  •  Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of Cape Coral Bridge
  • 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Charlotte County:

Fishermen’s Village Independence Weekend Celebration

  • Hosted by Fishermen’s Village
  • Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

4th of July Celebration at Babcock Ranch

  • Hosted by Babcock Ranch
  • 42881 Lake Babcock Drive, Babcock Ranch, FL 33982
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

4th of July Sunset and Fireworks Tour with Lemon Bay Dolphin Tours

  • Hosted by Lemon Bay Dolphin Tours
  • 1450 Beach Road, Englewood, FL 34223
  • Thursday, July 4
  • Boat loads at 7:40 p.m.

Freedom Fest 2024

  • Hosted by Florida Outdoor Education Foundation
  • Laishley Park, 150 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda, FL 33950
  • Saturday, June 29
  • 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Collier County:

Fourth of July Parade

  • Hosted by the City of Naples
  • Downtown Naples, Naples, FL 34102
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 10 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Red, White and Brews – The National Golf & Country Club

  • Hosted by Lennar Southwest Florida
  • 5909 Double Eagle Circle, Ave Maria, FL 34142
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Red, White, & Groove

  • Hosted by Mercato, Yogurbella Naples and Anthem Rock Band
  • 9110 Strada Pl, Naples, FL 34108-2396, United States
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Hendry County:

LaBelle Community Celebration

  • Hosted by The Swamp Cabbage Festival
  • Barron Park LaBelle, FL, 33935
  • Thursday, July 4
  • 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

