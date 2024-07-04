Fourth of July events across Southwest Florida

WINK News
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
The 4th of July celebration continues throughout Southwest Florida as residents of Cape Coral gear up for the annual Freedom 5K Race.
The Weather Authority is continuing to cover Hurricane Beryl as it moves through the Cayman Islands.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot Thursday afternoon as Southwest Florida will be under a heat advisory for the 4th of July.
July 4th festivities are set to begin as the City of Sanibel prepares for its 31st annual Independence Day parade.
Dengue fever is frequently passed by mosquitos, the kind that are found near homes.
On the eve of our nation’s 248th birthday, 29 men and women of all ages and from 17 different countries just became America’s newest citizens.
When Hurricane Ian hit almost two years ago, Astrid Shover and her family rode out the storm in their Cape Coral home. Now, her family is on vacation in Jamaica, along with reminders of storm season.
Crews have been searching the water, the air and the ground for the teenager at Sanibel’s Blind Pass Beach.
Allie Marcus hired Brian White to do some work on her lanai. She paid a $4,600 deposit and was given a timeline of 12 to 14 weeks. Now, more than a year later, the project has hardly been started, and White still has her money.
It was a typical commute in Fort Myers for a man who said it was not the first time he had seen a bear here.
One of the biggest nights to light up fireworks is on the Fourth of July. It is also one of the busiest nights for fire departments and EMS as they receive numerous calls on firework-related injuries.
The Fourth of July: It’s a holiday, many say they’re spending out in the water, but it’s important to stay safe and stay dry.
Four children are back with their family just a day after a van slammed into their home on Braman Ave in Fort Myers.
Several trees throughout Jaycee Park were adorned with yellow ribbons designed to honor veterans on Saturday, but by Monday, all had been removed.
The Fourth of July marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, and it’s celebrated nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
Across Southwest Florida, the Fourth of July unfolds as families and friends gather to commemorate the nation’s independence.
Here are some events celebrating the Fourth of July in Southwest Florida:
Downtown Fort Myers 4th of July Celebration
4th of July Rooftop Bash
Sanibel Fireworks Cruise
Mighty Mussels’ Independence Day Celebration
July 4 Independence Day Dinner Cruise
Star Spangled Bonita
Fort Myers Beach Parade
Red, White and Boom
Fishermen’s Village Independence Weekend Celebration
4th of July Celebration at Babcock Ranch
4th of July Sunset and Fireworks Tour with Lemon Bay Dolphin Tours
Freedom Fest 2024
Fourth of July Parade
Red, White and Brews – The National Golf & Country Club
Red, White, & Groove
LaBelle Community Celebration