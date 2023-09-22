Vehicle crash on I-75 near MM-53 closes both lanes of traffic

A vehicle crash on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 53 in Alligator Alley has closed both lanes of traffic on Friday morning.
The crash was reported by the Florida Department of Transportation at around 8:36 a.m.
The details of the crash are under investigation.
The Naples Fire Department has sent a truck to the crash site to investigate a possible fire caused by the crash.
Seek alternative routes.
