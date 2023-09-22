Vehicle crash on I-75 near MM-53 closes both lanes of traffic

car crash on I-75SB near MM-53, Friday morning. Credit: FDOT

A vehicle crash on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 53 in Alligator Alley has closed both lanes of traffic on Friday morning.

The crash was reported by the Florida Department of Transportation at around 8:36 a.m.

The details of the crash are under investigation.

The Naples Fire Department has sent a truck to the crash site to investigate a possible fire caused by the crash.

Seek alternative routes.

