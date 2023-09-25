That BBQ Place owner struggles after arrest for not paying sales tax

A local business owner has been arrested for not paying the state more than $11,000 in sales tax since before Hurricane Ian.

John Petrus, owner of That BBQ Place said he is unsure if he can stay in business. He said That BBQ Place stepped up and helped feed Fort Myers Beach after Hurrican Ian. The bar at ‘That BBQ Place’ (CREDIT: WINK News)

Petrus said he’s still dealing with damage to his home, car and personal belongings after Hurricane Ian and hasn’t been able to replace any of it. Petras was also arrested for a bar fight. He admitted to WINK News that he drank too much.

“Definitely struggling. It’s very easy in a very tight market to struggle for money,” he said. “It takes five years to establish a restaurant. Some people get lucky and hit it off the first day.”

He said he had trouble keeping up with bills.

“Paying bills in a business is like paying bills at home,” he said. “If you don’t make enough income, you’re gonna struggle to pay any bill.”