Collier County Teachers Union to host bargaining meeting

The Collier County Teachers’ Union plans to host a bargaining meeting very soon.

Ken Moulton, the president of the union, said that Collier County teachers are having just as difficult of a time as Lee County teachers in getting a livable wage.

He said that the majority of teachers cannot afford rent on a teacher’s salary and need to work up to three jobs to make ends meet.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Collier County Education Association, right off Airport-Pulling Road in North Naples.