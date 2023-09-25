‘Teachers Under Pressure’ makes ends meet with side job

A group of Collier County Social Studies teachers banded together for ‘Teachers Under Pressure,’ a side job where they run a pressure washing business.

The four teachers told WINK News if they didn’t have a second job, they’d be under pressure to make ends meet. The four founders of ‘Teachers Under Pressure’ who teach Social Studies (CREDIT: WINK News)

“We were all doing something on the side to supplement our income, teaching-wise. We’re all in the Social Studies department. We all eat lunch together and stuff. So like, what are we doing here? Why don’t we all do it together? And one thing led to another,” said one of the teachers.

Lee County Schools will return to the bargaining table with its teachers Tuesday. The district has offered an 8% raise across the board, totaling $32.8 million. The union has signaled that’s not enough and plans to make a counteroffer.