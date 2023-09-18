Lee County teachers meet with district for bargaining

No resolution is in sight for the Lee County teachers who are hoping for increased salaries. On Monday, the district came up with additional money, but there’s still no deal.

The rules are simple: When Lee County Schools and its teachers bargain, there’s no talking among those in the crowd.

So, teachers hold up a green strip of paper when they like what they hear and red when they do not.

During Monday’s meeting, teachers didn’t just raise their red. They wore it, too.

The school district opened the negotiating session, saying it is ready to double the amount of money in its teachers’ pay pool up to $32.8 million.

Spread out among Lee County’s 6,000 public school teachers across the board, that’s an 8% pay raise.

High school teacher Amanda Blacketercolucci said the offer is unacceptable.

“When you really break that down per person, and you break it down with our salaries, it’s less than a couple 100 and doesn’t pay for anything really, you know, gas prices, that gives me a tank and a half a gas,” Blacketercolucci said.

In a statement, the school district called its offer “impressive” and that it “underscores our commitment.”

Both sides admit the devil is in the details and agreed to meet again Friday.

Lee County teachers earn less than their neighbors in both Collier and Charlotte County.