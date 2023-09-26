Teachers to announce counteroffer for Lee County School District

Negotiations between teachers and the Lee County School District continue amidst the current teacher shortage.

A counteroffer from the teacher’s union has not been released yet, but Director Kerr Fazzone said we will know soon.

Lee County teachers told WINK News the district’s offer of $38.2 million (an 8% pay raise across the board) was not good enough.

The bargaining session starts at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Teachers said they would be wearing red again to make a statement.

“It’s up to those at the bargaining table tonight to bring us an offer that is worth serious consideration. They’ve said they’ve headed our call but those are words. Tonight will put those words into action,” said Jake Nordbye.

The Lee County School District has no comment. They said it’s not appropriate to comment while negotiations remain ongoing.