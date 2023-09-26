New Horizons in Rosemary Park reopens

Students are excited to return to New Horizons’ Rosemary Park location after it was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

“We didn’t have funding from either insurance or from FEMA. And so, we had to raise the money,” said Doctor Linda Cunning, CEO of New Horizons of Southwest Florida.

The community raised $100,000 to reopen its doors. A local company donated the roof for free. Neighbors and local churches also donated funds.

The center officially reopened on Tuesday, and students are happy to be back.

New Horizons also offers its services in Estero, Naples and Fort Myers. The non-profit is aimed at empowering under-resourced students, offering tutoring, English immersion and faith-building.