Helping hundreds of families through social media after Hurricane Ian

One movement managed to help hundreds of families clean up their homes and businesses that were destroyed during Hurricane Ian.
When used properly, social media can be a great way to unite one another.
The Rebuild Southwest Florida Instagram page made it easy for people to get involved and help rebuild our community.
Co-founder Nathalie White was eager to help people.
“We were essentially a hotline for people. They would come and go on our Instagram page and tell us where they needed help, and then we would set up a location and send a group out there,” said White.
They brought in volunteers from all across the country and worked all the way through December.