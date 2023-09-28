WINK News

Homeowners have 2 more chances to resolve Ian insurance issues in person

Insurance Villages held over the past year have helped some homeowners get answers and money when it comes to their Ian claims.

The next two Insurance Villages will be held at the Florida Southwestern State College in South Fort Myers on Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WINK News Consumer Reporter Andryanna Sheppard pointed out that decision-makers for insurance companies attend the events. They also bring checkbooks.

Remember to bring documents like your ID, insurance cards and your policy, pictures of your damage and any repair estimates you may have already received.

