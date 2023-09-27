First of 3 SWFL Insurance Villages for Hurricane Ian claims begins

If you are frustrated with insurance companies stalling on Hurricane Ian payments, then visiting the state-organized Insurance Villages might be your best chance of reaching a payout.

The Florida Department of Financial Services is hosting two Insurance Villages this week for policyholders to meet with their insurance adjuster and resolve outstanding claims regarding Hurricane Ian. Insurance Village sign. Credit: WINK

The previous state-run Insurance Village was held back in April, and attendees like Barry Shiflett left the village with great success.

“It makes me feel great because now I can close out that claim account,” said Shiflett. “I came here today with all of my documentation and I’m walking out with four checks.”



Shiflett came to the insurance village, met with an insurance representative in person and was able to settle his claim.



The first Insurance Village is being held at the Charlotte County Event Center, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The next two Insurance Villages will be held at the Florida Southwestern State College in South Fort Myers on Thursday and Friday.