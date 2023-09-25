The Department of Financial Services to host Insurance Villages for Hurricane Ian victims

Credit: WINK News

Florida’s Department of Financial Services will host more Insurance Villages this week for policyholders to meet with their insurance adjuster to resolve outstanding claims regarding Hurricane Ian.

The first insurance village will take place in the Charlotte County Event Center on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The second will be at Florida Southwestern State College in South Fort Myers on Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The confirmed attendees:

American Integrity

Heritage

Universal P&C

Tower Hill

FrontLine/First Protective

Progressive/ASI

Citizens

Homeowners Choice/TyTap

State Farm

Monarch

FL Peninsula/Edison

SafePoint

Documentation to bring: