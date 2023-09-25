The Department of Financial Services to host Insurance Villages for Hurricane Ian victims

Florida’s Department of Financial Services will host more Insurance Villages this week for policyholders to meet with their insurance adjuster to resolve outstanding claims regarding Hurricane Ian.
The first insurance village will take place in the Charlotte County Event Center on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The second will be at Florida Southwestern State College in South Fort Myers on Thursday and Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The confirmed attendees:
- American Integrity
- Heritage
- Universal P&C
- Tower Hill
- FrontLine/First Protective
- Progressive/ASI
- Citizens
- Homeowners Choice/TyTap
- State Farm
- Monarch
- FL Peninsula/Edison
- SafePoint
Documentation to bring:
- A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)
- Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation
- Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian
- Repair estimates
- Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.