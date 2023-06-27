Fort Myers homeowners get help with insurance problems post-Ian

Credit: WINK News

The Ian-aftermath continues to plague many homeowners in Southwest Florida and our insurance issues are far from over. But the state has stepped in to try to help you get answers and money.

CFO Jimmy Patronis told WINK News Consumer Reporter Andryanna Sheppard one of the ways his team will do that is with ‘Insurance Villages.’

“It’s so much more effective sitting across from another human being trying to close your claim. If you have an open claim, if you have a closed claim, if you have questions, if you want a check, you want to show up to our insurance village,” said Patronis.

Tuesday, dozens of homeowners turned out to FSW in South Fort Myers with paperwork-in-hand to try to resolve issues with their insurance provider. Some left with checks.

Hurricane Ian hit September 28, 2022. Before that, we were already dealing with an insurance crisis in the state. Fifteen home insurers have stopped writing new business in Florida since January of 2022. And, chances are, those companies which are still writing homeowners’ policies have increased their rates.

If you would like to share your situation with Andryanna Sheppard, you can do so through this form.

If you missed Tuesday’s Insurance Village, there are two more in Southwest Florida this week.

Locations:

Punta Gorda

Wednesday, June 28th and Thursday, June 29th

Charlotte County Event Center

75 Taylor Street

Punta Gorda

The insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Companies participating:

American Integrity

Citizens

FEMA/NFIP (Flood)

FL Peninsula/Edison

FrontLine/First Protective

Heritage

Homeowners Choice/TyTap

Progressive/ASI

SafePoint

State Farm

Tower Hill

Universal P&C

What to bring: