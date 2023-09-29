Allegiant Travel CEO John Redmond resigns, former CEO takes over

Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor (CREDIT: WINK News)

Allegiant Travel Co. CEO and board member John Redmond resigned Sept. 28, company officials said.

The Las Vegas-based company, which owns the Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor that is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year, said in a statement Redmond’s resignation was effective immediately and gave no reason for his departure.

Redmond joined Allegiant’s board in 2007, served as president and took over as CEO last June after a career in the hotel business where he held upper-level jobs at Caesars World and MGM.

