WINK News

Watch Now

Allegiant Travel CEO John Redmond resigns, former CEO takes over

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:
sunseeker resort
Sunseeker Resort at Charlotte Harbor (CREDIT: WINK News)

Allegiant Travel Co. CEO and board member John Redmond resigned Sept. 28, company officials said. 

The Las Vegas-based company, which owns the Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor that is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year, said in a statement Redmond’s resignation was effective immediately and gave no reason for his departure. 

Redmond joined Allegiant’s board in 2007, served as president and took over as CEO last June after a career in the hotel business where he held upper-level jobs at Caesars World and MGM. 

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.