The Government shutdown is looming, how will it affect your travel plans?

A government shutdown is looming if Congress does not act soon. If the shutdown happens on Sunday, air traffic will be affected.

“The longer it lasts, the greater the likelihood it will impact travel down the road,” said travel expert from Going.com Katy Nastro. “I want you to imagine the pressure that a controller is already under every time they take their position at work, and then imagine the added stress of coming to that job from a household with a family that can no longer count on that paycheck.”

A shutdown could cost the U.S. travel economy millions of dollars each day while forcing essential workers such as air traffic controllers and TSA agents to work without pay.

The last government shutdown led to flight delays, cancellations and longer lines for travelers.