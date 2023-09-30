PETA releases statement on dolphin Li’i moved from Miami Seaquarium

Li’i the dolphin (CREDIT: SeaWorld Antonio)

Li’i the dolphin has been transferred from the Miami Seaquarium to SeaWorld in San Antonio, Texas.

SeaWorld posted online about the new addition to their family, saying, “circumstances required his caregivers to find him a new home.”

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals released a statement on Li’i’s move Sept. 25, stating, “By violating its promise to send Li’i to a seaside sanctuary and condemning him to spend the rest of his life in yet another concrete cell, the Miami Seaquarium has failed this long-suffering dolphin, just as it failed Lolita. Li’i deserves the chance to return to his ocean home.”

The 40-year-old Pacific white-sided dolphin was a companion to Lolita, the orca whale whom Li’i shared a tank with. Lolita passed away in August at the Seaquarium. She was 57 years old.