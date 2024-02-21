Motorist dead after being ejected from car on I-75 crash

A motorist is dead after being ejected from his car after crashing into an SUV on I-75 near North Port.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at around 8:37 p.m., on Tuesday at the mile marker 183 in Sarasota County.

FHP reports that a man, 23, was traveling in a sedan down I-75 on the middle lane, approaching an SUV from behind.

The SUV was traveling directly in front of the sedan.

The sedan then crashed into the rear of the SUV, causing the driver of the sedan to eject from the front windshield of the vehicle, eventually landing on the right shoulder of the highway.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by FHP.

The SUV then traveled off the roadway, colliding with the median cable barrier.

Three people were traveling inside the SUV at the time of the impact.

No further injuries were reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash.