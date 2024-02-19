New details on escape from I-75 plane crash

Plane crash on I-75. CREDIT: WINK News

New details have been released on the survivors’ efforts to escape the fiery wreckage of a twin-engine plane that crashed on Interstate 75.

Two of the survivors were passengers, Aaron Baker and Audra Green. The third survivor was the plane’s flight attendant, Sydney Bosmans.

The pilots, Edward Murphy and Ian Hofmann, were killed in the crash.

According to a Collier County Sheriff’s incident report, Bosmans told them after both engines failed on the Bombardier Challenger 600, the pilots told her and the passengers to brace for impact.

After they crashed, she was able to open the rear door, which allowed them to escape before the plane exploded.

Bosmans suffered minor injuries to her face and hand.

The actions of the pilots saved the lives of not only their passengers but also countless others on the ground.

Only one motorist was injured on the ground.

The NTSB is currently investigating the cause of the plane crash.