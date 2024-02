Crews on scene tending to debris from plane crash on I-75 (CREDIT: WINK)

A survivor of the Friday afternoon plane crash has released a statement.

Florida Highway Patrol reported two vehicles traveling south as damaged during the crash.

The driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado has been identified as a Naples man.

According to FHP, The man was traveling between job sites while working for Englewood construction company, JJB South.

The company has provided a statement to WINK News at this time:

“JJB South is unbelievably thankful that our employee walked away from this horrific accident with minor injuries. Right now he’s recovering with family.

We remain in supportive communication with him and out of respect for him and his family we are asking the public to allow the family to have time alone to celebrate his life. JJB South is praying for the families that lost their loved ones in this accident.“

According to FHP, the driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital after the crash.

WINK News first reported the plane crash as it developed Friday afternoon.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two deaths involved in the plane crash.

According to Naples Airport’s communications director, three passengers survived the crash.

