The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two deaths after a twin-engine plane crashed on Interstate 75 near Naples.

FAA confirmed five people were on board the plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600, according to FlightAware. Plane crash on I-75. CREDIT: WINK News

According to Naples Airport’s communications director, three people made it out of the plane alive.

At around 3:15 p.m., Friday, a large plume of smoke was seen coming from the plane crash near mile marker 107 Pine Ridge Road on a Florida 511 camera.

According to Air Traffic Control chatter, two engines failed on the twin-engine jet plane before the crash.

An unknown number of vehicles were also involved in the crash.

According to the FAA, I-75 will be closed for at least 24 hours.

Tracking the plane’s tail number, N823KD, the flight appeared to have been headed to the Naples Airport from Ohio State University, according to FlightAware. WINK Viewer sends picture of plane crash scene. CREDIT: MIKE HUDSON CREDIT: CCSO

It was a private charter, said the school, however, and was not affiliated with the university.

It was then scheduled to fly into Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to FlightAware. A vehicle believed struck by plane after it crashed on I-75, CREDIT: WINK News.

Fire trucks are at the scene of the crash, and I-75 has been brought to a standstill.

CCSO recommends southbound drivers get off on Exit 105/Golden Gate Parkway. Northbound traffic should take Exit 107/Pine Ridge Road to get off of I-75. .@FHPSWFL issues traffic alert for SB I-75 at exit 107 (Pine Ridge Road) in Collier County which is closed. NB closed at exit 105 (Golden Gate Pkwy). SB will have extended closure due to a plane landing on I-75. Update will be given when more info is available. — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) February 9, 2024

Expect significant delays in both directions near the scene.

This is an active scene, WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.