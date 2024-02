The National Transportation Safety Board is the investigating agency for Friday’s plane crash on Interstate-75 in Collier County. And the agency needs your help.

The NTSB is requesting anyone with video of the 2/9/24 plane crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 106, to contact the NTSB using: Witness@NTSB.gov. They are specifically looking for video prior to the crash or of the plane coming down.

According to its website, the NTSB is “an independent federal agency charged by Congress with investigating every civil aviation accident in the United States. We determine the probable causes of the accidents and events we investigate and issue safety recommendations aimed at preventing future occurrences.”

And, with a portion of the Bombardier Challenger 600 still on I-75 Saturday morning, the NTSB’s investigation was due to begin at daybreak along the highway.

WINK News Anchor Rachel Cox-Rosen presented a live report from nearby, at the closed Golden Gate Parkway exit.

The Victims

Three of the five people on board the plane were treated and released from Physicians Regional Hospital off of Pine Ridge Road. Click here for exclusive video of them escaping the crash scene.

The two other people on the plane died in the crash.

The plane also crushed a truck as it attempted to land. We don’t know the condition of that driver.

The Scene Saturday Morning

Cox-Rosen was able to take photos of what the crash scene looked like early Saturday morning, before being asked to leave the area. CREDIT: WINK NEWS CREDIT: WINK NEWS CREDIT: WINK NEWS

“You can see from my pictures, the burnt out plane, just the back of it left,” explained the reporter. “They are getting ready to stage that scene. There is a tent set up there with chairs for all the investigating that will have to be done.”