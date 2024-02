A portion of Interstate-75 is closed Saturday morning as the investigation into a deadly plane crash on the highway continues.

The impacted section of highway is southbound 75 between exit 111 – Immokalee Road and exit 105 – Golden Gate Parkway.

To navigate around the road closure, take exit 116 – Bonita Beach Road and head west. Then, turn left on Imperial Parkway to head south.

If you need to get back on I-75, head east once you reach Radio Road.