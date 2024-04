CREDIT: FHP

A crash involving multiple cars is causing significant delays on Interstate 75 in Bonita Springs.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, four vehicles were involved in a crash near mile marker 121, causing two northbound lanes to close on Monday. 🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨

Please be advised 2 Northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 121 on I75 due to an accident including 4 vehicles.



FHP will be the lead on this.



Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in the area & seek an alternate route, if possible. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) April 1, 2024

Florida Highway Patrol is going to lead the investigation.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.