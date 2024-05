77-year-old Kenneth Humiston Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing kayaker after responding to a call about a missing kayak three miles off the coast of Bonita Beach.

On Wednesday, LCSO received a call about an abandoned kayak found floating approximately three nautical miles off the coast of Bonita Beach, in the Gulf of Mexico. The kayak belonging to the missing 77-year-old Kenneth Humiston

LCSO Marine Unit and United States Coast Guard crews responded and located documents within the kayak belonging to 77-year-old Kenneth Humiston of Naples.

Members of the LCSO Marine Unit, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Coast Guard immediately searched the area, including Estero Bay and Wiggins Pass.

LCSO is continuing search efforts with the U.S. Coast Guard and is working closely with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Humiston’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.