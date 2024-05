Antonio Rockford Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy used a Taser on a man after he and other deputies raced through a North Fort Myers Walmart searching for him.

According to LCSO, deputies ran into a Walmart in North Fort Myers, then into the parking lot, looking for Antonio Rockford over the weekend.

Rockford is currently on supervised release for a felony conviction. When deputies located him, they took him down with a Taser.

Along with stolen items, deputies found brass knuckles on Rockford.

Rockford remains in the Lee County Jail.