Target suspects Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on two people who allegedly claimed to be employees of Target Corporate and stole over $6,000 from a Target in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, two men entered Target at 15880 San Carlos Boulevard on Tuesday and convinced a cashier they worked for Target Corporate.

The duo told the cashier to ring up 12 gift cards valued at $500 each and apparel and toys in cash.

They walked out with over $6,100 in gift cards and other merch without paying.

If you have any information on these men, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.