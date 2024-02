The National Transportation Safety Board continues with its investigation, and the portion of the investigation along I-75 will last at least into Sunday afternoon.

FDOT told WINK News the removal of the aircraft is ongoing.

Once NTSB clears the scene, FDOT said it will assess if there is any damage to the roadway, the noise wall, etc. At that time, a determination will be made to repair the roadway and noise wall if needed.

So, if your travels on Sunday take you south into Collier County, be aware a portion of Interstate 75 is still closed.

The impacted section of the highway is southbound 75 between Exit 111 – Immokalee Road and Exit 105 – Golden Gate Parkway. Only southbound is impacted.

To navigate around the road closure, take exit 116 – Bonita Beach Road and head west. Then, turn left on Imperial Parkway to head south.

If you need to return to I-75, head east once you reach Radio Road.