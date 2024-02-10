Woman helps save plane crash survivors

Credit: Sherri Rapisarda

Sheri Rapisarda watched as the plane crashed down on I-75 Friday afternoon.

Rapisarda’s video suddenly goes black when she realizes survivors were running from the wreckage.

“I put them in the car and got them away from the area. I took them a little further from the crash site and said ‘I’m gonna now call 911 and let them know I have you’.” Rapisarda said.

Rapisarda, a former paramedic, said she knew the plane was going to explode and wanted to help the crash victims to safety while authorities arrived on scene.

Rapisarda said it couldn’t have been more than 15 seconds before the plane exploded.

Rapisarda described feeling a heat like she’d never felt before.