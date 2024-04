The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one person is dead after a small plane crash at an airport in Mulberry.

In a news release sent out by the agency at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, officials said the crash happened at South Lakeland Airport near State Road 60 and Coronet Road. The airport is an airstrip that’s about 4,000 feet long and is surrounded by neighborhoods with homes.

It’s not clear if the person who died was in the plane or on the ground at the time of the crash.

A news crew is on the way to the scene, getting more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.