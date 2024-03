More information has been released on what happened before a plane fell from the sky in Cape Coral.

According to a new NTSB report, the plane lost power five minutes after it lifted off into the air back in February.

The pilot told investigators the plane had not flown since December, and he had completed a full inspection the night before.

He said there were 70 gallons of fuel in the tank when he took off, but first responders said both fuel tanks looked dry after the crash near Andalusia Boulevard.

The report said there was a small fuel leak on the right wing.

The FAA is still investigating this crash.